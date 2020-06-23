Edo2020: Return To APC — Ize-Iyamu Begs Obaseki…Says There Are Bound To Be Issues In “Every Family”

Osagie Ize-Iyamu has called on Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to sheathe his sword and return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Obaseki officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Friday last week.

The governor who dumped the APC, on Tuesday, picked up his PDP membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the state capital.

Addressing party officials, the governor said he automatically becomes the PDP leader in the state following his defection.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu made the appeal on Monday in Benin City, Edo State after he emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC for the September 19, 2020 poll in the South-South State.

“Governor Obaseki should “set aside his anger” and return to the APC, adding that it will be a mistake for him (Obaseki) to leave the party,” he said

He argued that there are bound to be issues in “every family” and that it would be bad for Obaseki to leave the APC due to some disagreements.

He said: “I will like to appeal to him to return to the part. In every family, you have disagreements; let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out.”

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 Edo election said he made “that mistake before and I have come to realize it was a grievous error and I would not want him as an elder brother to make the same mistake.”

Speaking futher, he said Obaseki’s defection to the PDP is not the best choice, assuring that he would work with him (Obaseki) for the betterment of Edo State if he returns.