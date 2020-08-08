Edo2020: Stay Away From Our State, Orbih Warns Tinubu

National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South South and Chairman Edo 2020 Campaign Council Dan Orbih has warned Bola Tinubu a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stay away from the political affairs of Edo State.

Orbih while reacting to allegations by Tinubu against governor Godwin Obaseki accused him of plotting to distabilise the September 19 gubernatorial elections in the states using his signpost of dictatorship.

He warned that Tinubu should rather concentrate on his presidential ambition and allow Edo State run its course else the people will vehemently reject and every form of interference from him.

Full text of his statement reads;

We hereby call Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to concentrate on his epileptic Presidential ambition and let Edo people decide their political destiny.

Your style of politics in the south west with its attendant sign post of dictatorship is unattractive to Edo people. We are aware that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has already been given a list of non indigenes to specific portfolios in case of an APC emergence in the September election.

This is your modus operandi! Thank God this will never happen as a result of the resolve of Edo people to vote and re-elect Gov. Godwin Obaseki to continue his good work.

Edo people are saying it loud that EDO IS NOT LAGOS!

The Midwestern region was created as far back as 1963. To dream of using Adams Oshiomole and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to reverse the political cloak of the state will be resisted by well meaning Edo people.

As a former Governor, you should know better that the Governor after proclamation of the house will let the House conduct its business in line with the principles of separation of Powers.

If some elected members acting on external instructions from self named godfathers like you and Adams, decides not to submit themselves to be sworn in and after staying away for over 180 days, their seats are declared vacant by the Hon Speaker, they can no longer parade themselves as valid members of the House.

It may interest Asiwaju to know that the members whose seats were declared vacant are in court to challenge the decision. You are advices not to encourage them to go by way of self-help.

When Adams as Governor of the state embarked on renovation of the House and relocated sitting to the old legislative chambers, Asiwaju did not see anything wrong then. Adams Oshiomhole is his loyal puppet.

Gov. Obaseki has embarked on infrastructural development and maintenance hence just like he did in the renovation of the judicial buildings and state secretariat, he has started renovation works in the assembly to improve efficiency and boost morale.Asiwaju, a drowning political dinosaur nearing extinction is quick to condemn Governor Obaseki.



You cannot promote representative democracy by procuring a maze from a “colonized” state and encouraging those who are not sworn in members to attempt carrying out legislative business in the private residence of your candidate.

If people elected to represent their constituencies on their own abdicate their duty and to demonstrate their support to the man who picked them as candidates for the election, the Governor should not be blamed for their actions.

I advise you don’t waste your time in formulating grounds of impeachment from the comfort of your home in Lagos.

EDO IS NOT LAGOS, he stated.

