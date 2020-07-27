Edo2020: Stop Deceiving Yourself, Obaseki Campaign Lampoons Oshiomhole Over ‘Kneeling Gesture’

The Edo State PDP Governorship Campaign Council (EPDPGCC) has asked former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to desist from what the Party terms “deceiving himself”, saying “the elders and leaders of Edo state cannot be swayed by his pretenses and deceptive genuflections”.

In a statement signed on Monday by Chris Osa Nehikhare on behalf of Edo State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Obaseki’s Campaign team described Oshiomhole as “a self-confessed liar and political swindler, who can no longer enjoy the trust and confidence of the people, including members of his party, the APC, who not only suspended him but kicked him out as a national chairman on account of his penchant for deception”.

PDP said:

“It is sad that Oshiomhole thinks that he can use his antics, orchestrations and stage-managed kneeling to suddenly grip the elders and leaders of Edo state in his voodoo of deception, to accept the same individual he exposed as a fake pastor and treasury looter, who is only fit for “night meetings” and should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo State.

“Oshiomhole ought to have also brought the already discredited APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu, along with him to kneel and plead for forgiveness over his alleged atrocities.

“Furthermore, the sacked APC national chairman, ought to have also used the occasion to offer explanation to the elders of Edo State how he allegedly siphoned billions of naira Edo State funds, for which he is being dragged to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“It is unfortunate that Oshiomhole has turned himself into a wretched clown of a derelict circus, particularly as the people of Edo State can see through his selfish shenanigans and are not ready to dance to his deceptive tune.

“By trying to go back to his vomit, the former APC national chairman has confirmed that his intention is only to deceive. The people of Edo State know that Oshiomhole’s pain is that Governor Godwin Obaseki, upon assumption of office, refused to allow him to have unfettered access to the resources of Edo state which Governor Obaseki has continued to apply towards the development of the state.

“The Edo people are already aware that Oshiomhole is desperate to foist Ize-Iyamu, who, giving his antecedents as exposed by Oshiomhole, will be ready to grant him unrestricted access to continue looting the state’s treasury.

We counsel Oshiomhole to stop deceiving himself and perish the dream of pillaging the treasury as the people of Edo State will never trade the focused, accountable, transparent and development-driven government under Governor Godwin Obaseki for deception, corruption, incompetence and disregard for value, which Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu and the APC have come to represent”.