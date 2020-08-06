Edo2020: Stop The Invasion, PDP Charges As Police Take Over Edo Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the forceful occupation of the Edo State House of Assembly by the members of the Police Force urging the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to call his men to order.

In a statement posted by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on its twitter handle on Thursday, the party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of illegally deploying security operatives from the nation’s capital, Abuja to take over the state’s Assembly.

According to Ologbondiyan the APC is plotting to cause anarchy in the state Assembly so it can push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state seeing that they cannot win the forthcoming governorship election.

He said, “The party posits that the invasion and illegal occupation of the state legislature by security agents allegedly deployed by sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo State and and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may results in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover.

“The Police hierarchy is urged to note that this provocative and lawless act by the APC is part of its plans to overheat the polity and create a security situation with the view to unleash violence on the people derail the democratic order in the state and blame it on security agencies.

“We condemn this notorious resort to self help by the APC and their agents to forcefully takeover power in Edo state through the back door.

“Our party has been informed that the plot is to use the illegal security operation to seize the processes of the House of Assembly and illegally inaugurate certain individuals whose seats have been lawfully declared vacant with plans to use them to pull down democratic structure in the state.

“The PDP has also been made aware of grand plots by Oshiomhole, working in alliance with the impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, to import a fake mace, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state seeing that they cannot win the forthcoming governorship election.

“Our party therefore charges the IG to wade in and immediately withdraw the illegally deployed security officers and protect democracy and peace in Edo state.

“Our nation cannot afford to have a breakdown of law and order in Edo state at this critical time as such is capable of having a spiral effect on other states in the Niger Delta region, which will further result in dire consequences to our nation.

“We therefore restate our call to President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in Adams Oshiomhole before he triggers a serious crisis in this country.”