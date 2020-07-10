Edo2020: Teachers, Retirees Drum Support For Obaseki’s Re-Election

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State and pensioners in state have endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki for the second term.

The unions pledged their unalloyed support and loyalty to the state government in separate forums.

According to them, the governor’s style of governance has impacted positively on all sector of the state’s economy.

“Obaseki’s re-election would help him to consolidate the developmental strides recorded in the last three years, sustain the regular payment of pensions, salaries and other allowances,” they noted.

NUT made its position known in a statement signed by its state chairman and secretary, Pius Okhueleigbe, and Moni Mike Modesty, respectively.

The union commended the governor’s extraordinary transformation of basic and technical education within the last three years in the state.

NUT Edo State wing said its attention has been drawn to an online publication purportedly made by and derived from one Suleiman Abdul, who claims to be a teacher in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, according to the statement.

The statement read in part: “In the said publication, the author engaged in vituperation aimed at maligning the Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the state government, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and ever hardworking teachers in the state.

“The Nigeria Union of Teachers’ membership register does not have Suleiman Abdul as a member of the Union. Therefore, as an impostor, the author of the publication does not have any locus standi to write for or on behalf of Edo State Teachers or the Nigeria Union of Teachers Edo State Wing.

“For such powers in accordance with the Union’s Constitution, are vested in the State Chairman and State Secretary.”

The union added that in 2019, the national leadership of the union in Abuja awarded the governor the Best Governor in Nigeria due to his uncommon and unprecedented transformation of basic and technical education in Edo State within three years of his administration.

They said that the award was never a purchased one but given by a very reputable teachers’ organisation to a very responsive, foresighted, humane, people- centred and knowledge-driven governor.

The statement further said: “Therefore, any group that has misgivings or hatred against Edo state government or the Executive Governor of the state and his appointees, should not hide under the cloak or drag the NUT into it, but seek redress by exploring the laws of the land.

“Finally, the Nigeria Union of Teachers Edo state wing hereby informs the general public and readers of the evil publication earlier mentioned (or any other ill motivated publications that may surface after now); to totally disregard the contents, their intents and discard them into the trash-bin.”

Also, the state pensioners commended Obaseki for prioritising the welfare of retirees and prompt payment of monthly entitlements.

Speaking to newsmen, they urged labour unions and other workers in the state to throw their weight in support of the re-election bid of the governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to sustain the regime of regular payment of pensions, salaries and other allowances as instituted by the current administration.