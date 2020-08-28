Edo2020: “This Election Will Not Be Won With Guns, The People’s Votes Will Count” – PDP Reacts To Osigwe’s Assassination Attempt

The Chairman of Edo States Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih has chided the attempt by unknown gunmen to kill Chairman of Owan East Local Council, Andrew Osigwe alongside his family all suspected to be contracted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the declaration during presentation of speech to members of PDP party in Oghede, Ovia North East Local Government Area.

According to him, “the party leaders are well aware of the threat faced on occasional basis by supporters of PDP party as the election draws. In that regard, we will do everything possible to protect the life of our members, and will not allow the opposition party to carry out their evil agenda before and after the election”.

Chief Orbih charged security agencies in Edo to with immediacy find the perpetrators of the act and make them face the law, while calling for a more strategic and skilled security unit to monitor events on election day.

“We in PDP condemn the gunmen’s attempt to murder Osigwe and family, an act like that is totally unacceptable and demands to be looked into.

“After they carried the first wave of attack at his residence, they awaited news of his death, the moment it wasn’t announced, they carried out a repeated attack on same residence”, Orbih stated.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, should take the matter serious and not continue to let killers have their wishes of killing and going scot free. He added that the September Gubernatorial election in Edo will be won by votes and not use of firearms in harming other party members.

“We forbid standing idle and let opposition parties to lay waste to supporters of PDP party just because they declared support for Godwin Obaseki.

“People that carried this act are no different from animals and deserves to be kept in a zoo”, he added.