EDO2020: VIDEOS Emerge As Obaseki, Shaibu, Tour Edo North; Receive Royal Blessings

A series of videos posted late Wednesday by the People’s Democratic Party PDP on social media, has shown current Governor and aspirant for the Edo 2020 Governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki, canvassing for support amongst the State’s monarchy.

Obaseki in his tour of Edo North recently, accompanied by his Deputy and running mate, Phillip Shaibu, visited the Okumagbe of Uwanno, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, and the palace of Ogie-EPA of Weppa Clan, to secure what the party termed “royal blessings”.

With them was Edo 2020 Guber Campaign-High Chief Engr. Raymond Dokpesi, founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower, and Faaji FM, addressing people of his origin constituency at Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State during the tour of Edo North by Governor Obaseki.

The Okumagbe of Uwanno, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, endorsing Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, ahead of the September 19, 2020 Guber election in the state.

Edo 2020 Guber Campaign-High Chief Engr. Raymond Dokpesi, founder of AIT, Raypower Faaji FM, addressing his people at Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State during the tour of Edo North by Governor Obaseki.

Edo 2020 Guber Campaign-The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu at Weppa Wanno Ward 4, during the tour of Edo North.

Governor Obaseki at the palace of Ogie-EPA of Weppa Clan to seek the blessings of His Royal Highness during the tour of Edo North.

