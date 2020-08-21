Edo2020: [Videos] Onojie Of Ekpoma Bestows Chieftaincy Title On Gov Obaseki

Governor Obaseki of Edo State, was on Friday decorated as the Ameya of Esan West by the Onojie of Ekpoma, HRM Anthony Ehizojie Abumere Onojie the 2nd.

The official Twitter account of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) revealed this information, releasing a series of videos showing current Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki visiting HRM Abumere Onojie the 2nd.

During the ceremony, the Onojie said…”you have worked very well, your infrastructural projects are everywhere”

The Onojie of Ekpoma further said to Obaseki, who is in the running for the Edo state 2020 Governorship elections – “Your choice of changing a political party is not a wrong one, let me know if anyone in Esan West is not supporting you”.

GovernorObaseki and other PDP leaders and members at the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, during the tour of Edo Central.

GovernorObaseki addressing PDPd members and supporters in Ward 1 & 2 Ujiogba, Esan West, during the tour of Edo Central.