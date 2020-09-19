Edo2020: Voters Elect Governor Amid Movement Restriction, Massive Security [PHOTOS]

Edo State gubernatorial election begins peacefully with impressive voters’ turnout in most wards.

However, the situation does not suggest the likelihood of violence. There is a massive security presence in cities, town and villages.

In Benin, major streets don’t witness the usual traffic as the residents move to their respective polling stations for accreditation.

Reports from other areas of Edo, such as Uzzebba, Igueben, Ekpoma, Jattu and Ughoton, among other towns and villages, say there is impressive turnout and orderly situation.

The state has 193 wards with 18 Local Government Areas (LGA).

In most polling units, security operatives arrived in their duty points to enforce restriction on movement of people and vehicles during election.