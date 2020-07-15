Edo2020: We Did Not Sponsor Attack on Gani Audu, Ize-Iyamu’s Running Mate – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party has vehemently denounced allegations of connection to protests which rocked the Agbede area of Edo State, on Sunday against local government chairman, Gani Audu.

PDP, in a statement signed on Wednesday by Chris Osa Nehikhare –SPS PDP Edo, intimated that rumors of the party’s alleged compliance with the riots were instigated by opposition party, APC( All Progressive Congress).

“Strangely, the All Progressives Congress (APC) woke up on the wrong side of the bed, days after the widely reported incident, to accuse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring the Agbede protest”, the statement said.

“The people of Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, on Sunday, woke up to a protest against one of their sons who they had declared a persona non grata in their town, following his poor performance while serving as chairman of the local government area, and for denying them representation at the state House of Assembly after he was duly electincidented, but refused to present himself to be sworn into office”, the statement narrated.

We wish to state that the PDP did not sponsor the protest. For emphasis, we don’t sponsor protests. The claim by APC that the protest was sponsored by our party, the PDP is a figment of their imagination.

PDP however praised the courage of the youths in speaking out against perceived injustice, saying:

“It is established fact that Gani Audu performed woefully as local government chairman, amongst other allegations leveled against him by his kinsmen,therefore, the youths must be commended for the courage they displayed in expressing their discontent over Audu’s failings and betrayal of the trust reposed in him by his people who elected him to deliver the dividends of democracy”.

Gani Audu, who is running mate to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, escaped attack by angry protesters in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The protesting youths carried placards bearing, ‘Gani is a minus to Agbede’, ‘#Shame to Gani,’.

Gani was prevented from accessing the Palace of their traditional ruler in Agbede.

The youths also noted that “It is shameful that Audu Gani will visit our monarch after he failed the community when he served as local government council chairman for eight years and a member of the House of Assembly for four years.

The People’s Democratic Party warned that the actions of the youths further give insight into what awaits non-performing elected officials in the near future.

Democracy must put food at the table of the people, fix weak infrastructure, provide quality education and improved health care amongst others, as Governor Godwin Obaseki has diligently done in the last three years and seven months, the party opined.

“Elected and unelected officials alike must brace up to provide purposive leadership and this should be addressed by the sinking APC in order to avert the treatment meted on Gani Audu in Agbede in future”.