Edo2020: Wike Confirms Voting Process To Be Satisfactory

Rivers State Governor and Chairman of the Edo Gubernatorial Election Campaign Council, Nyesom Wike stated that the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are so far contented with voting process in Edo.

He have this disclosure via his twitter handle through his very own Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

He explained that violence was minimized due to gallant efforts by security agencies around election premises.

According to him, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), must now ensure that the remainder of activities goes smoothly and without further interruption.

The main stage of every election is the collation stage, and that is when security agencies on standby should be at full alert.

The Governor said that any political party will willingly accept the result of election that was conducted violent free.

“It has every potential to become the best conducted election in the entire history of the country, my advice to them is that they should continue with the flow.

INEC has done tremendously well in events so far and anyway the result goes, I believe the party involved will gladly accept their fates.

“Kudos also to security agencies involved in all round election conduct”, he added.