Edo2020: Wike Says Ize-Iyamu, APC Have Nothing To Offer In Edo

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as “a bad product that won’t sell”.

Speaking during an interview with a national television network in the state, Wike, who is the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State Governorship Campaign Council, said he drew his conclusion from analysis of facts deducted from the previous governorship election in the state.

According to a statement on Friday, signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, had explicitly exposed the true identity of the Edo APC governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu.

Nsirim, quoting Wike to have said that it was an insult to the Edo people for Oshiomwhole to to reverse his earlier position and ask Edo electorates to accept such a man.

In his words: “Adams Oshiomhole told Edo people that Ize-Iyamu was rusticated from school that he poured acid on a fellow student that destroyed his manhood. That he is an armed robber that cannot be trusted with money, such a character cannot be accepted by Edo people as Governor during the election.

“I respect the Benin tradition and I know that Edo people are educated to know that Oshiomhole cannot play on their intelligence. If he is now retracting what he said of Ize Iyamu, who is sure that he’s saying the correct thing now.

“Adams Oshiomhole’s sudden u-turn is a great insult on Edo people. This is an opportunity for Edo people both at home and in the diaspora to use their votes to tell Oshiomole that they cannot take his lies anymore.”

Wike said the APC candidate had nothing to offer the Edo people except promises, alleging the APC was planning to rig their way during the elections.

According to Governor Wike, the only hope the APC is relying on now, “is to rig the Edo State Governorship elections, because it knows that the people of the State will not buy the bad product Oshiomhole is presenting as the party’s candidate in the September 19 Governorship election.”