Edo2020: “With Obaseki, PDP Is Sure Of Victory”

Ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Deputy Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the state, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, has assured Edolites that with Governor Godwin Obaseki as candidate of the party, victory is certain at the poll.

Ikhine while speaking to newsmen, in Benin City, urged eligible voters to come out en masse to ensure the governor’s victory.

He said Obaseki remains committed to actualising projects that will attract more development into the state.

According to him, the ward-to-ward reelection campaign rally embarked upon by Obaseki, has further challenged the governor to do even more for Edo people.

“Obaseki having gone through the 192 wards of Edo State is thoroughly challenged to do even more for the people. There were some villages we went to during the ward-to-ward campaign and you could see from the expression on his face that he was heartbroken. This is because some of the places we went to, though were in Edo State, but have not received their fair share of development.

“This indeed was one of the reasons he embarked on the ward-to-ward campaign; to be part of the community, feel what the people are experiencing, understand what they are going through and know exactly what more to do for them,” the campaign Deputy Director-General said.

Speaking further, he noted that, “the ward-to-ward campaign helped us to identify the felt needs of the people, which will guide us in policy formulation, going forward. During the campaign, you could see the governor taking notes.

“Obaseki has been able to acquaint himself with the people through the campaign and this time, he is not just telling them what he will do for them but listening to them directly. We are now being led by the needs of the community to formulate policies to better the lives of the people.”

Expressing confidence that the PDP and its candidate will emerge victorious, Ikhine said, “Do we really have people competing or have pretenders to the throne? Edo PDP has been very prominent in Edo State.

“Don’t forget Obaseki did not come to PDP alone, as almost all commissioners and other government appointees came with him.”