Edo2020: ‘You Are A Frustrated Loser’, Obaseki Campaign Tells Oshiomole… Asks Former APC Chair To Return Looted Edo Money

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG) says the sacked former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is bitter because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to grant him access to Edo state treasury.

PDP, in a statement issued on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan (Publicity Sub-committee

PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG)), said the sacked APC National Chairman is “crying like a baby”, because “the feeding bottle of treasury looting has been taken off his mouth”.

PDP went further to say that Oshiomhole was aggrieved because the people of Edo state are determined to stand with Governor Obaseki, who has, according to the Party, been channeling all resources to the development of the state.

The Rest Of The Statement Reads:

Indeed, if there be any snake in the Edo political firmament, it should be Adams Oshiomhole himself, who like that old forked-tongue serpent, has betrayed the people of Edo state by offering them the same individual he exposed as a thief, acid bather and a rusticated student, who, according to him, is only good for ‘night meetings’ and should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state as a gubernatorial candidate.

Moreover, it is only a desperate, depraved and decadent individual, who like a sick dog, shamelessly go back to his vomit, that would associate with a character he publicly exposed as a thief and a fake pastor, justvfor selfish reasons.

The ousted APC chairman needs to be reminded that his approach of standing logic upside down cost him his position in Abuja. It is manifestly clear that Oshiomhole will, once again, fail even in this new vocation.

Furthermore, we counsel Oshiomhole to stop referring to God because the people of Edo State know that God, in his holiness, cannot stand with betrayers, who have soiled their hands by dining with the devil on the table of corruption.

Oshiomhole should perish the thoughts that the people of Edo state have forgotten that he is facing open accusation of looting billions of naira meant for the development and welfare of Edo state, for which he has not provided a defence.

If Oshiomhole has any apology to make to the people of Edo state, he should start by submitting himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution over allegations of unbridled pillaging of Edo treasury while he was governor.

After that, he should take time off politics, offer restitution to the people by making refunds and then, seek forgiveness from God.

The Obaseki Campaign is standing with the people in further counseling Oshiomhole to have a sense of shame and note that Edo state is bigger than his pint-sized shenanigans against the collective will of the people.