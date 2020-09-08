Edo2020: You Are Fighting A Lost Battle – PDP Chieftain To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the party’s candidate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu are fighting a lost battle.

These were the words of Mr. Ken Imasuangbon, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in the State.

According to him, the poll has already been won and lost as the PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, are enjoying massive support from the electorate and the people of the state.

Mr. Imasuangbon, who spoke to newsmen in Benin City, noted the election will be a referendum on Oshiomhole’s years of failed influence.

“Oshiomhole is gone; his era has ended. Obaseki will win with landslide victory; believe me, the governor will win. There is no basis for any right-thinking person to be talking about APC now in Edo.

“Oshiomhole didn’t allow Obaseki to work; he distracted the governor and put spanner in his works. But thank God for democracy; it is time now for the people to speak. That is why I stepped down for Obaseki. I salute his courage and decision to dislodge the rampaging godfather.

“The election will be a referendum on Oshiomhole’s years of failed influence. Oshiomhole and all his people did not allow Obaseki to work. That was what happened. The election is going to be a referendum to reject Oshiomhole and reject APC,” the Chieftain said.

He said Obaseki is committed to ensuring that a person from his senatorial district, Edo Central, is supported to become the next governor of the state.

According to him, “The point is that in 2024, my senatorial district will be supported to produce the next governor. We were able to negotiate that. Since 1999, no Esan man has been governor of Edo State. I may not be wrong to say we are the only senatorial district that has not produced governors in Edo State. So, I told him to make a serious commitment to say that Esan would be supported to produce his successor.

“Without even prompting, Obaseki declared that it was fair and just for Esan people to produce the governor. That was what struck me. The governor is a God-fearing man. In fact, politics apart, Obaseki is a good man. If I see a good man, I know him. Obaseki is a good man.”

The former gubernatorial aspirant while expressing confidence that Obaseki will be reelected, noted that Edolite have decided to choose the governor over Ize-Iyamu.