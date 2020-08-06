Edo2020: “You Are Stuck With Oshiomhole” — PDP Mocks Ize-Iyamu Over Rejection by Edo APC

Ahead of the September 19, gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council on the poll, has lampooned the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for loafing around with “hired campaigners, following his rejection by the Edo State chapter of the APC.”

The PDP Campaign in a statement endorsed by its Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan said Ize-Iyamu is hovering around without the backing and participation of his party in Edo, following their rejection of his defective nomination process, which has turned him to an invalid candidate.

The statement reads: “Ize-Iyamu has since been deserted by his party after the Edo state Chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua, declared that the APC has no candidate and that such explains why he is not campaigning for Ize-Iyamu.

“Nigerians can now see why Ize-Iyamu’s campaign does not have the participation of APC members in the state and why he is stuck with the sacked National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has no party, having been dismissed from the APC by his kinsmen in his ward.

“This is why Ize-Iyamu’s rallies are attended only by hired campaigners brought for him by the “partyless” Oshiomhole, from Kogi, Imo and other states; hirelings who cannot even respond to the slogan of the APC and have no electoral value in the Edo election.

“With such public rejection by the Edo state APC, Ize-Iyamu has no legitimate space in the Edo electoral process since our laws does not recognize independent candidates.

“Our campaign counsels Ize Iyamu to stop wasting his time and embarrassing himself by following a “partyless” Oshiomhole, who is leading him to nowhere as his thugs and hired campaigners cannot transform into votes.

“Moreover, the people of Edo state are already aware that he and his disgracefully sacked master are confused and only beating about the bush with strangers just to create and impression that they are actually in an electoral contest.

“In any case, the veil will soon drop from Ize-Iyamu’s eyes on September 19, when the hired campaigners would have ended their contract and abandon him to face the wrath of the ballot box.”

The PDP national campaign however appreciated the outpouring of support for our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has been receiving support from Edo citizens from all walks of life, including those in the APC, who cannot compromise performance, as being witnessed under Governor Obaseki, for the damaged product of a derelict salesman, which the Ize-Iyamu’s campaign has become.