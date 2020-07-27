Edo2020: You’re My Major Opponent, Not Ize-Iyamu — Obaseki To Oshiomhole

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said his major opponent is Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and not Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s governorship candidate.

Obaseki said Ize-Iyamu is not a factor in the election as the people of the state are determined not to give him their mandate based on his antecedents and what Oshiomhole has revealed about him.

Addressing a media parley in Lagos, the governor said reiterated that the governorship election will put a final nail to the coffin of godfatherism in the state, Obaseki who said godfatherism threatens the democratic rights of the people, added that he has a mission to end the practice in Edo state.

On the issue of violence at the Oba of Benin Palace, Obaseki says he’s concerned about protecting the people of Edo State from an election rigged with violence and bloodshed.

He said the APC orchestrated Saturday’s violence at the Oba of Benin’s palace so as to create fear in the minds of Edo people on election day.

“My reelection is not worth the lives of any individual and so I will do everything within my power to ensure the election is peaceful,” he said.