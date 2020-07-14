Edo2020: Youths Reject APC’s Ize-Iyamu, As Running Mate Escapes Attack

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, have been rejected by youths in Edo North Senatorial District.

This is coming after his running mate, Gani Audu escaped attack by angry protesters in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The protesting youths carried placards bearing, ‘Gani is a minus to Agbede’, ‘#Shame to Gani,’.

Gani was prevented from accessing the Palace of their traditional ruler in Agbede.

The youths also noted that “It is shameful that Audu Gani will visit our monarch after he failed the community when he served as local government council chairman for eight years and a member of the House of Assembly for four years.

“The APC gubernatorial candidate and his supporters have been flaunting what they call Abuja’s backing, which they claim, will help them win the election.”

One of the protesters, Mayowa Akhadelor, said, “The major road leading to Audu Gani’s community was recently constructed by Governor Godwin Obaseki. For us, we can’t stand the shame Gani Audu represents because he failed us in the past and we know he will fail in the future. No sensible person in Agbede and the entire Edo North will vote for Gani or the APC’s governorship candidate.”