Edo2020:Campaign Team Says PDP Will “Ultimately Govern Nigeria”

The campaign team for Engr. Gideon Ikhine (Edo Restoration 2020), under the leadership of the Director General, Hon Victor Edos Ebhomwoyi, has released a six-fold statement on recent political developments in the PDP.

In a press statement signed by Tony Okonigene – Spokesperson for Edo Restoration 2020, the team maintained they had carried out a study on the People’s Democratic Party, and welcomed the coming of His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, His Excellency Philip Shaibu into the PDP.

Their council has reportedly met with the leaders of Edo Central Senatorial District and consulted widely with members of the campaign council, coordinators and well meaning party faithful.

The team emphasized their collective concern to ensure that the PDP “takes over the affairs of governance in Edo state and ultimately the country”.

Edo Restoration 2020’s Principal, Engr Gideon Ikhine will make his position known to the public in a press briefing on Monday 22nd June by 12 noon in his campaign headquarters, Benin, according to his team.

In reaching his decision, Engr Gideon Ikhine will take into consideration the overall interest of the party and the future well being of Edo state above his personal ambition.

