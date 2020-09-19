EdoDecides: APC Mounting Pressure On INEC To Change Results — PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the virtual portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is increasingly becoming unstable.

The party in a statement endorsed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary said it has also been informed that the INEC Chairman has come under intense pressure from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to allow the replacement of results declared in the riverine areas of Edo state in other to jerk up figures for the APC.

The statement reads: “We also have information on ploys been undertaken to replace results in Fugar and other adjoining local governments all in Edo North.

“We appeal to the INEC Chairman not to fall for this pressure in the interest of the unity and cohesion of our country.

“We have the results as already declared in the various polling units and we urge INEC to confine itself to these results already declared results by its officials at the polling units.

“We invite Nigerians to closely monitor results being declared on the INEC virtual portal to ensure the wishes of the people of Edo State are not altered overnight.”