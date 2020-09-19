EdoDecides: More Results From Different Wards

More results continue to trickle in as as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announce collated results from some wards in the state

It was gathered that at about 4pm result for PU 003, Ward 02, Esan North-East LGA had already been collated. APC scored a total of 40, PDP 63 and YPP 1

For ward 1, unit 5. Aibikula I ( Orhionmwon local government)

Apc – 155

Pdp – 187

Adc – 4

ADP – 4

Total registered voter – 1,600

Accredited voters – 369

For Etsako East Local Government

Ward: 001 (Agenebode)

PU: 002 (Omoaze)

Results

APC: 162

PDP: 168

Accredited Voters: 341

Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11

APC: 65

PDP: 457

ADP: 01

Total accredited: 543

Valid vote: 533

Whereas at ward Ekekhen/Idumuogo/Egbiki,

Ward: 01

Total number of Votes: 1454

Rejected votes: 23

Valid Votes Totalled: 1431

PDP: 948

APC: 469

ADC: 5