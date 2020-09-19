EdoDecides: More Results From Different Wards

More results continue to trickle in as as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announce collated results from some wards in the state
It was gathered that at about 4pm result for PU 003, Ward 02, Esan North-East LGA had already been collated. APC scored a total of 40, PDP 63 and YPP 1
For ward 1, unit 5. Aibikula I ( Orhionmwon local government)
Apc – 155
Pdp – 187
Adc – 4
ADP – 4
Total registered voter – 1,600
Accredited voters – 369
For Etsako East Local Government
Ward: 001 (Agenebode)
PU: 002 (Omoaze)
Results
APC: 162
PDP: 168
Accredited Voters: 341
Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11
APC: 65
PDP: 457
ADP: 01
Total accredited: 543
Valid vote: 533
Whereas at ward Ekekhen/Idumuogo/Egbiki,
Ward: 01
Total number of Votes: 1454
Rejected votes: 23
Valid Votes Totalled: 1431
PDP: 948
APC: 469
ADC: 5