The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are collating the final results of the election in their collation centre in Benin.

After five hours of breaks and announcement, the commission is almost done with the whole results collation.

PDP’s candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki won in the Local Government Area of his competitor, Ize-Iyamu.

RESULT:

LG: Orhionmwon

PDP: 13,445

APC: 10,458