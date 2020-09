Resident across all the Local government areas in Edo State have come out in their numbers to cast their votes, a process that will eventually aid the emergency of a new governor in the state.

Some of the electorates had arrived the polling units as early as 6am to await the arrival of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to commence voting the exercise.

Some photos from the election below;

Godwin Obaseki, incumbent governor and also PDP candidate for the election waiting to cast his vote

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, APC governorship candidate in the election pictures casting his vote

Deputy Governor of Edo state Philip Shaibu and running mate to Obaseki casting his vote