EdoDecides2020: Protect Your Votes, Atiku Tells Edo People

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appealed to Edo people to protect their votes.

The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call Saturday evening on Twitter.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Counting of votes is going on in some areas, while the results of some units are being declared.

He told the people not to relax on vigilance.

“Well done Edo for coming out to decide. But that’s not where it ends. As the saying goes, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. In this case, let’s say vigilance is the price required to make your vote count. We must not lose our guards on this”, he tweeted.

Well done Edo for coming out to decide. But that’s not where it ends. As the saying goes, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. In this case, let’s say vigilance is the price required to make your vote count in #EdoDecides2020. We must not lose our guards on this. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 19, 2020