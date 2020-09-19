EdoDecides: PWDs Cast Their Votes Using Braille

Some Persons living With Disabilities, PWDs, duly registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to participate in the ongoing elections in Edo state have been able to cast their votes.

INEC had introduced the “Braille” a form of written language for blind people, in which characters are represented by patterns of raised dots that are felt with the fingertips, to assist them participate in the election.

The electoral umpire also promised to place voting materials in accessible places to allow PWDs, the aged and pregnant women vote with ease.

A blind voter in Ward 4, PU-09, Idia College, Oredo, Benin City was able to vote using the braille ballot guide without assistance.

Sample of the Braille used during the election