EdoDecides: Results From Some Polling Units As INEC Begins Collation

Results of the governorship election in some polling units in Edo states are trickling in as collation exercise began shortly after voting closed across all polling units in the State.

Some residents who have vowed to protect their votes have waited for the electoral officers to collate and announce the result for their respective polling units before leaving the place.

The total number of registered voters in the state 2.2 million , 1.7 million out of this number collected their Permanent Voters Card, PVC to vote across the 2,627 polling units of 192 wards of the 18 local government areas in the state.

Breaking Times gathered that at about 4pm result for PU 003, Ward 02, Esan North-East LGA had already been collated. APC scored a total of 40, PDP 63 and YPP 1

For ward 1, unit 5. Aibikula I ( Orhionmwon local government)

Apc – 155

Pdp – 187

Adc – 4

ADP – 4

Total registered voter – 1,600

Accredited voters – 369

For Etsako East Local Government

Ward: 001 (Agenebode)

PU: 002 (Omoaze)

Results

APC: 162

PDP: 168

Accredited Voters: 341

Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11

APC: 65

PDP: 457

ADP: 01

Total accredited: 543

Valid vote: 533

Other results as posted by individuals from their polling units

4:05pm, PU 002, Oluku Eresoyen Primary School, Ward 06 Oluku, in Ovia North-East results



PDP 724

APC 278

HDC 1

ADP 4

NRM 1

ADC 1

SDP 1



INVALID 3

VOID 15



REGISTERED VOTER 1957



Also a video had emerged showing how an INEC officer was counting votes after sorting them into different parties while electorates echoed the members as he counted.

The result is

PDP – 165

