#EdoDecides: Results From Some Polling Units As INEC Begins Collation

September 19, 2020
 

Results of the governorship election in some polling units in Edo states are trickling in as collation exercise began shortly after voting closed across all polling units in the State.

Some residents who have vowed to protect their votes have waited for the electoral officers to collate and announce the result for their respective polling units before leaving the place.

The total number of registered voters in the state 2.2 million , 1.7 million out of this number collected their Permanent Voters Card, PVC to vote across the 2,627 polling units of 192 wards of the 18 local government areas in the state.

Breaking Times gathered that at about 4pm result for PU 003, Ward 02, Esan North-East LGA had already been collated. APC scored a total of 40, PDP 63 and YPP 1

For ward 1, unit 5. Aibikula I ( Orhionmwon local government)
Apc – 155
Pdp – 187
Adc – 4
ADP – 4
Total registered voter – 1,600
Accredited voters – 369

For Etsako East Local Government
Ward: 001 (Agenebode)
PU: 002 (Omoaze)
Results
APC: 162
PDP: 168
Accredited Voters: 341

Etsako West Local Government, Ward: 11 (Uzairue South West), PU: 11

APC: 65
PDP: 457
ADP: 01

Total accredited: 543
Valid vote: 533

Other results as posted by individuals from their polling units

Also a video had emerged showing how an INEC officer was counting votes after sorting them into different parties while electorates echoed the members as he counted.

