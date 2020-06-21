EdoDecides2020: 10,000 APC Members Defect To PDP In Igueben LGA

About 10,000 members of the APC in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State defected to PDP ahead of the 2020 Edo Governorship Election.

The defectors come from all ten wards in the Local Government and were received by PDP.

They include Edo State Commisioner for Infrastructure, Mr. John Osagie Igbinedion, Chairman of Igueben LGA, Dr. Josie Ogedegbe and Reps of Igueben constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly and senior special assistants to the Governor.

The Edo Commisioner of Infrastructure, Mr. Osagie speaking on behalf of the defectors said the decision to defect was a result of Governor Obaseki’a leadership style in restoring leave to the state and praised his efforts on infrastructural development in the state.

The LGA’s Chairman, Dr. Ogedegbe said the members decided to defect after due consultative meetings were held and urged residents in the Local Government to show support for Obaseki.

PDP leader in Igueben and Former Secretary PDP Edo State, Felix Omi Imoisili said after a study was taken on the performance of the Governor, it was decided that Obaseki deserves to be reelected in 2020.

Mr Felix who is also a former 2 term Chairman of Igueben LGA said the people under the Edo Central Senatorial District concluded that Obaseki be given a second chance as Governor due to his performances as Governor.