EdoDecides2020: Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon Submits Nomination With PDP, Vows To Rescue Edo From Years Of APC Misrule

Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, popularly known as The Rice Man declared his intentions to contest with PDP in the Edo governorship election for the 4th time. Promising to end years of misrule by the APC.

He submitted his nomination form at the party headquarters in Wadata House on Monday supported by his Friends and Well Wishers.

His supporters led by Chief Samuel Akhaine promised to fight poverty which he claimed has plagued the state under APC.

He also added that it is a journey that has been on for the past 15 years and the time is ripe to save the state from economic misrule, he also believes the people and with the grace of God, he shall Succeed.

Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon is the first governorship aspirant to declare in the #EdoDecides2020, he will be challenged by Gideon Ikhine, Dokoapata Promise, Ekujumi Demisi and many others.