EdoDecides2020: Gideon Ikhine Declares For PDP, Vows To Focus On Agriculture And Industrialisation

With the upcoming elections in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination form at PDP headquarters, vows to kick out APC from the South-South State if he wins the primaries and focus on agriculture and industrialisation.

He admitted that the PDP has resolved to co-operate under the guidance of Lucky Igbinedion and take control of the state.

He reminded Newsmen that the party has been the opposition for the past 12 years and lost the last 2 elections after fielding Osagie Ize-Iyamu from Edo South and General Charles Airhiavbere.

He played down the issues of zoning as the party leaders resolved there is no need to Zone the governorship slot, saying ” the governorship is open to every part of the state we can get the best candidate”.

” Like you know I am from the central zone and we have never fielded any candidate for Governorship in Edo State and lost”.

He promised to diversify the state’s IGR if made Governor and praised Igbinedion’s administration for its numerous Economic projects especially in the areas of agriculture and food processing, a project he claims was not continued by APC.

” We need someone who is going to turn the state back to a government that is self sustaining. I want to assure you that under my watch, in three years, Edo will no longer depend on Abuja for survival”.

He added ” Edo is going to be a destination of choice for anybody coming not just to Nigeria but Africa”. He urged that Edo has the resources to be self sustaining and he will make Economic focus on agriculture and industrialisation.