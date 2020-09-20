EdoDecides2020: Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC Not To Compromise Ongoing Poll

Concerned Nigerians Group has urged the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to compromise the ongoing Edo election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Group’s convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, on Sunday.

The statement reads:

“We wish to draw the attention of the international community to ongoing efforts by some political actors to fraudulently manipulate the outcome of the Edo election especially by changing results of Edo North.

“It will interest you that the Edo North election results that have been collated over 8hours ago are still been withheld by INEC officials in collaboration with some politicians. This is unacceptable and if allowed will lead to interference in the electoral process in the state.

“We appeal to our development partners to prevail on the INEC chairman not to compromise the ongoing electoral process in Edo state. We conclude by stating that equity aids the vigilant.”

PRESS STATEMENT: Concerned Nigerians Group @ConcernedNIG urges US, UK and EU to prevail on INEC Chairman not to compromise ongoing Edo election pic.twitter.com/wfxxy4MpUc — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 20, 2020