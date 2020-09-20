EdoDecides2020: INEC Declares Obaseki Winner Of The Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced and declared the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki as winner of the just concluded Edo Gubernatorial election.

The victor, Obaseki in his final rally in Benin stated that with over 100 groups backing him, coupled with immense support of Edolites, that he is confident he will emerge victorious in the election.

Obaseki, in total secured 307,955 out of the total votes casted; as against his competitor, Ize-Iyamu who got 223,619 votes.

In total, 14 political parties all fielded their respective candidates to jostle for the Edo’s Governorship position.

The election was peaceful in most polling units, as little violence was reported.

Returning Officer of the commission, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh announced the entire election results from the 18 local government areas if the State.

Below are results as announced by INEC:

Result: LG: Uhunmwode

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

Result: LG: Owan West

PDP: 11,485

APC: 11,193

Result: LG: Owan East

PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295

Result: LG: Ovia South West

PDP: 12, 695

PDP: 10,636

Result: LG: Ovia North East

PDP: 16,987

APC: 9,907

Result: LG: Orhionmwon

PDP: 13,445

APC: 10,458

Result: LG: Oredo

PDP: 43,498

APC: 18,365

Result: LG: Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218

Result: LG: Igueben

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Result: LG: Etsako West

PDP: 17,959

APC: 26,140

Result: LG: Etsako East

PDP: 10,668

APC: 17,011

Result: LG: Etsako Central

PDP: 7,487

APC: 8,359

Result: LG: Esan West

PDP: 17,434

APC: 7,189

Result: LG: Esan South East

PDP: 10,563

APC: 9,237

Result: LG: Esan North East

PDP: 13, 579

APC: 6,556

Result: LG: Esan Central

PDP: 10,794

APC: 6,719

Result: LG: Egor

PDP: 27,621

APC: 10,202

Result: LG: Akoko Edo

PDP: 20,101

APC: 22,963