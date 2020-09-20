0 comments

#EdoDecides2020: INEC Declares Obaseki Winner Of The Governorship Election

by on September 20, 2020
 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced and declared the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki as winner of the just concluded Edo Gubernatorial election.

The victor, Obaseki in his final rally in Benin stated that with over 100 groups backing him, coupled with immense support of Edolites, that he is confident he will emerge victorious in the election.

Obaseki, in total secured 307,955 out of the total votes casted; as against his competitor, Ize-Iyamu who got 223,619 votes.

In total, 14 political parties all fielded their respective candidates to jostle for the Edo’s Governorship position.

The election was peaceful in most polling units, as little violence was reported.

READ  Breaking: Conspiracy As INEC Deny Igbos, Minority Tribes their PVCs in Lagos

Returning Officer of the commission, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh announced the entire election results from the 18 local government areas if the State.

Below are results as announced by INEC:

Result: LG: Uhunmwode

PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972

Result: LG: Owan West

PDP: 11,485
APC: 11,193

Result: LG: Owan East

PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295

Result: LG: Ovia South West

PDP: 12, 695
PDP: 10,636

Result: LG: Ovia North East

PDP: 16,987
APC: 9,907

Result: LG: Orhionmwon

PDP: 13,445
APC: 10,458

Result: LG: Oredo

PDP: 43,498
APC: 18,365

Result: LG: Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218

Result: LG: Igueben

PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199

READ  INEC Spent N100 Million On Dino Melaye's Failed Recall - Yakubu

Result: LG: Etsako West

PDP: 17,959
APC: 26,140

Result: LG: Etsako East

PDP: 10,668
APC: 17,011

Result: LG: Etsako Central

PDP: 7,487
APC: 8,359

Result: LG: Esan West

PDP: 17,434
APC: 7,189

Result: LG: Esan South East

PDP: 10,563
APC: 9,237

Result: LG: Esan North East

PDP: 13, 579
APC: 6,556

Result: LG: Esan Central

PDP: 10,794
APC: 6,719

Result: LG: Egor

PDP: 27,621
APC: 10,202

Result: LG: Akoko Edo

PDP: 20,101
APC: 22,963

Breaking News, Politics

INECWINNER

Gerald Onwuka


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 