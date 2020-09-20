EdoDecides2020: INEC Declares Obaseki Winner Of The Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced and declared the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki as winner of the just concluded Edo Gubernatorial election.
The victor, Obaseki in his final rally in Benin stated that with over 100 groups backing him, coupled with immense support of Edolites, that he is confident he will emerge victorious in the election.
Obaseki, in total secured 307,955 out of the total votes casted; as against his competitor, Ize-Iyamu who got 223,619 votes.
In total, 14 political parties all fielded their respective candidates to jostle for the Edo’s Governorship position.
The election was peaceful in most polling units, as little violence was reported.
Returning Officer of the commission, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh announced the entire election results from the 18 local government areas if the State.
Below are results as announced by INEC:
Result: LG: Uhunmwode
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
Result: LG: Owan West
PDP: 11,485
APC: 11,193
Result: LG: Owan East
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Result: LG: Ovia South West
PDP: 12, 695
PDP: 10,636
Result: LG: Ovia North East
PDP: 16,987
APC: 9,907
Result: LG: Orhionmwon
PDP: 13,445
APC: 10,458
Result: LG: Oredo
PDP: 43,498
APC: 18,365
Result: LG: Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Result: LG: Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Result: LG: Etsako West
PDP: 17,959
APC: 26,140
Result: LG: Etsako East
PDP: 10,668
APC: 17,011
Result: LG: Etsako Central
PDP: 7,487
APC: 8,359
Result: LG: Esan West
PDP: 17,434
APC: 7,189
Result: LG: Esan South East
PDP: 10,563
APC: 9,237
Result: LG: Esan North East
PDP: 13, 579
APC: 6,556
Result: LG: Esan Central
PDP: 10,794
APC: 6,719
Result: LG: Egor
PDP: 27,621
APC: 10,202
Result: LG: Akoko Edo
PDP: 20,101
APC: 22,963