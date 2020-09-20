EdoDecides2020: INEC Official Critically Injured In Etsako Central

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been shot and critically injured in Etsako Central.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday while electorates were voting in the governorship election in the state.

According to Channels the incident was confirmed by Professor Godswill Alan Lukman, the Collation Officer in Etsako Central Local Government Area.

Professor Godswill however said the victim was not dead but in critical condition at a hospital in the state.

He said another ad-hoc official was cut in the face as a result of violence which erupted at the venue of the election.

Some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs had reportedly stormed the venue and disrupted the exercise, forcing the electorate who have come to vote to run to safety.

As a result, the election could not be concluded at the polling area.

