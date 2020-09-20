EdoDecides2020: Obaseki In Early Lead, Clinches 11 LGAs

Incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki is so far recording higher statistics in the Edo State 2020 Governorship Election than any other candidate.

Obaseki records early lead Sunday morning as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started to announce results of polls conducted across the state on Saturday.

As expected, Obaseki’s closest rival is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

The results of 13 local governments have already been announced by the electoral commission with Obaseki clinching 11.

Five local governments’ results are still yet to be released.

Watch this space for updates as they unfold…