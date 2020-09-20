0 comments

#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki In Early Lead, Clinches 11 LGAs

by on September 20, 2020
 

Incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki is so far recording higher statistics in the Edo State 2020 Governorship Election than any other candidate.

Obaseki records early lead Sunday morning as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started to announce results of polls conducted across the state on Saturday.

As expected, Obaseki’s closest rival is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

The results of 13 local governments have already been announced by the electoral commission with Obaseki clinching 11.

Five local governments’ results are still yet to be released.

Watch this space for updates as they unfold…

READ  Oba Market Inferno: President Buhari Orders Investigation Into Benin Market Fire
Breaking News

Edo StateEdo2020Godwin Obaseki

Olatorera Dickson-Amusa


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 