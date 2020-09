Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, is leading his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This is according to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced so far.

The PDP candidate is leadingwith over 22,000 votes.