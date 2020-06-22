EdoDecides2020: PDP Announces NWC Members, Leaders To Serve During Primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of some its members and leaders to serve on the gubernatorial primary electoral committee.

A statement endorsed by Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), the National Organizing Secretary said the committed is mandated to conduct the primary election that will elect the party’s Flagbearer in Exo State, for the upcoming 2020 governor ship election in the state.

Composition of the committee, according to the statement include: HE. Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Chairman); HE. Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde (Member); HE. Bello Mutawallen Maradaun (Member); Dist. Sen. Lilian Uche Ekwunife (Member); and Hon. Solomon Bulus Maren (Secretary).

The exercise is scheduled for Thursday June 25, 2020 in Benin City, Edo State.