EdoDecides2020: PDP Praises Obaseki’s Infrastructural Maintenance , Thanks Governor Obaseki For Approving Use Of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium For Party Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State praised Governor Godwin Obaseki’s maintenance of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and appreciated the Governor for approving the venue to conduct Party Primaries on June 19.

The announcement was made by the Chairman, Edo State PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi after he inspected facilities at the stadium before the PDP Primary Election.

He said: ” We are going ahead with our preparations and on the 19th of June, we are coming here to do what we know how to do best, and we will do it peacefully”.

” We have 2,100 delegates. The stadium has a capacity of 15,000; so as you can see, we are going to maintain social distancing. We will abide by the rules and regulations as contained in the Gazette by the state government”.

It was reported earlier today that Governor Godwin Obaseki has defected to the PDP for the Edo Governorship Election.