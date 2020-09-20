EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Situation Room Jubiliates As Obaseki Maintains Lead With Over 76,000 Votes

The Situation room of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin were in jubilating mood as their candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki remains in lead position in results so far announced by INEC.

Officials in the room were all in joyous mood as they chanted 4=4.

Breaking Times reported that so far, Obaseki maintains lead in 13 Local government areas in Edo state.

PDP’s Obaseki is currently leading APC’s Ize-Iyamu with a margin of over 76,000 votes.

It is a two race between APC and PDP despite the candidates fielded in the election by 17 other political parties.