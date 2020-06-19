EdoIsNotLagos: Obaseki Gains Support For “Moral Stance”

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki recently came under a lot of political pressure as he battled the sudden enmity of former mentor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomole, former Governor of said state, and current APC Chairman, had joined some social media users to castigate the current governor over allegedly falsified certificates.

Obaseki was recently dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of certificate forgery.

The plaintiffs, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin, and Amedu Dauda Anakhu, accused the governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

According to the suit filed by the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the offense goes against Section 182(1)(i) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999,.

The plaintiffs noted that the offence, therefore, makes Obaseki “not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo state” in the September 9 governorship election.

However, reacting to the allegation, lawyer to the governor, Alex Ejesieme, described the suit as frivolous and irrelevant.

The crisis between the two power holders became public after the Edo state government had sued Oshiomhole for breach of the state’s public procurement law during the construction of the Edo specialist hospital and supply of equipment for the hospital, while he was governor of the state.

The APC branch of the state has been split into two factions since last year, following the crisis between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

What Happened Next?



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State went on to join APC’s rival camp, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He has collected his membership card at Ward 4, Oredo Local Government on June 12.

BreakingTimes gathered that the governor moved into the PDP with all the 18 Local Government Chairmen in Edo State together with 12 lawmakers in the State Assembly.

Social media users have expressed their admiration for Obaseki’s “staunch belief in his state”, as a video of the governor emerged on Thursday, reiterating his commitment to proper governance.

The Governor commented on the rivalry between himself and Oshiomhole, saying he was grateful for the help given in times past by his former mentor.

Obaseki however insisted that he believes in straightforward politics, facts and the rule of law. This earned him applause, as Nigerians took to Twitter to commend his firm standing.

Social Media Says:

“How I wish other people could learn from Obaseki this country would have been a better place.. We should stand out no matter what it takes #EdoIsNotLagos”– Saint Lolia

How I wish other people could learn from Obaseki this country would have been a better place.. We should stand out no matter what it takes #EdoIsNotLagospic.twitter.com/ITbqNmmpUh — Saint Lolia (@Arinze8888) June 18, 2020

“No corruption charges, no allegations of bad governance or abuse of power, he chose to serve the people rather than to serve the Godfathers. #EdoIsNotLagos”– Oghosa Enobakhare.

No corruption charges, no allegations of bad governance or abuse of power, he chose to serve the people rather than to serve the Godfathers. #EdoIsNotLagos pic.twitter.com/LKJMCZYU72 — Oghosa Enobakhare (@Bakare_men) June 18, 2020

“Obaseki didn’t share money for the political class , and they got upset and wanted too use Godfatherism on him and he stood as a man of integrity #EdoIsNotLagos”– Adeyefa Peter

Obaseki didn’t share money for the political class , and they got upset and wanted too use Godfatherism on him and he stood as a man of integrity #EdoIsNotLagos — D Great Oracle (IFA)📸📸 (@Adeyefa_peter) June 18, 2020

“Godfatherism cannot work in Edo state

Obaseki is a man of the people not a man of the party”– Duke of Yoruba Land.

Godfatherism cannot work in Edo state

Obaseki is a man of the people not a man of the party#EdoIsNotLagos pic.twitter.com/VgRrNx7OFZ — Duke Of Yoruba land 🀄 (@Enywealth_ative) June 18, 2020