Edo’s Obaseki Bags Christian Journalists’ Most Outstanding Governor Award

Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, has been honored as the Most Outstanding Governor of The Year 2019 by Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists.

Dr. Charles Okhai, Secretary General of the association, presented the award to governor Obaseki during his reelection campaign in Eyaen Wards 5 and 6, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area (LGA).

According to him, the honour was on the back of the governor’s sterling performance across all sectors of the state.

“We carried out a research and discovered that pensioners do not queue anymore to get their entitlements; we discovered that civil servants get their salaries as and when due.

“And we believe that the governor has given power back to the people and we are here to support the good things going on in Edo State because we are committed to the progress of Nigeria; If Edo is not moving forward Nigeria cannot move forward. Today, we are honoring our governor with the Most Outstanding Governor of The Year Award,” Dr. Okhai said.

Similarly, Cattle Dealers Association in the State, while declaring their support for the reelection bid of the governor, promised to mobilise thousands of voters to ensure Obaseki’s victory.

According to the Chairman of the cattle dealers, Alh. Saadu Ahmed: “Since we have been doing business here in Edo, the governor has not hurt anybody. During the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we saw how other states handled the pandemic, thereby hurting people.

“But our governor never did that in Edo; we go about our businesses peacefully, that is why we are going to support our governor. We are going to vote him as our governor in the next four years and by the grace of God, he will be victorious.”