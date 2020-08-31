Education: British Council Launches Digital Library In Nigeria

In a bid to contribute to Nigeria’s Educational standard, the British Council has launched its digital library in Nigeria.

The library, which has global accreditation, is seen by the Council said in a statement in Abuja as aimed at restoring and encouraging a reading culture among Nigerians by facilitating ‘self-paced and convenient learning’.

The statement went on to inform that access to the Digital Library will be free for three (3) months for every registered member.

“As a member of the Digital library, you will have access to world-class resources at the tip of your fingers, from online study resources and academic journals to popular eBooks and audiobooks, award-winning movies and documentaries, magazines and newspapers, comics and graphics novels from around the world and learning resources to develop your skills”, the statement said.

Access to the library is free, as subscription to gives members access to over 100,000 scholarly e-books, tens of thousands of premium e-books, over 1,200 online learning resources, newspapers and magazines.

The Council informed that the Digital Library can be accessed via a browser or an app on the android and IOS devices, after initial registration.

Speaking further on the development,Lucy Pearson, Country Director Nigeria and West Africa Lead of the Council, said:

“For many years the British Council has been renowned all over the world for its libraries and the closure of our physical libraries in Nigeria was sad for us.

“I am delighted today to see the launch of our new British Council Digital Library which will give access to thousands of entertainment and educational resources to all Nigerians regardless of their geographical location within Nigeria.

“This will bring digital reading and learning through an easy to access platform directly to your computers and smart phones. Furthermore, we are offering free access to the platform for 3 months. I hope Nigerians sign up to this unique opportunity”.