Education: Lagos State Govt Distributes 5,000 Telephone Devices to Education District II Students

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo and the Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of Education District III, Dr. Yinka Ayandele have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his commitment towards ensuring that teaching and learning continued across all classes since the closure of all schools across the State several months ago.

The duo gave the commendation at the launch and distribution of 5000 telephone devices donated by the FMDQ Group, in partnership with the State Government, to SS2 Students in Education District III in order to enhance their performance and also improve their preparations for examinations.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olufunke Oyetola, highlighted some steps already taken by the State Government to improve the standard of education in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

She explained that the combination of Education and Technology under the “E” pillar was in order to make teaching and learning easy in accordance with global recommendations and best practices, noting that with the various innovations in the State’s Education sector, there are definitely going to be new opportunities in the sector as a result of discoveries during the closure of schools.

In her address, the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District III, Dr. Yinka Ayandele acknowledged the dynamism and innovations that have evolved in the education sector since the inception of the present administration in Lagos State.

She said the telephone devices will meet the challenges faced by some students in assessing online platforms and also bridge the gap between teachers and students, revealing that each of the devices have been uploaded with the school curriculum to enable the students study with ease and less supervision.

Ayandele added that the initiative of using technology to teach would bring rapid improvements in the performance of the students, while equipping them for greater academic excellence in the nearest future.

The FMDQ Group Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Kaodi Ugoji, appreciated the Lagos State Government and the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo for the privilege to partner with the State in setting qualitative standards for education.

She disclosed that her company intends to increase its partnership with the State through FMDQ initiative on teaching the student about financial markets.

Recall that First Bank Plc was the first financial institution that collaborated with Lagos State on the donation of telephone learning devices to schools.