Education: Lagos SUBEB Pushes To Blend Remote Learning Into Regular Curriculum

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board has consulted of School-Based Management Committees (SBMC) on its plan to blend normal classroom teachings with remote learning.

LASUBEB said the initiative is part of its intervention strategies to recover the learning period lost to school closure.

Chairman of LASUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, who disclosed this while addressing members of the Committee, said that LASUBEB wants members of the Committee to sensitise parents and carry them along in its planned combination of normal classroom learning with remote learning.

He explained that the initiative became necessary to sustain and maintain remote learning and also ensure that no child is left behind in accessing basic education.

Alawiye-King said that the Board was proactive to have introduced digital learning on Electronic Media (Television and Radio) to ensure that learning continued from home despite the closure of schools.

He averred that the TV programme “The Classroom in Your Home” sponsored by Universal Basic Education Commission and supported by the Lagos State Government has generated commendations from stakeholders.

He maintained that the existing multi-pronged learn-at-home platforms, interactive radio instructions airing on Radio Lagos 107.5FM and EKO FM 89.75, for both lower and upper primaries, will be sustained to complement and reinforce classroom lessons when schools resume.

The LASUBEB Chairman charged the SBMC members to extend the information on the planned approach to teaching and learning to parents, guardians and relevant education stakeholders in their communities, and ensure the effective participation of the pupils.