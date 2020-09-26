Education: Rivers State Govt Set To Employ About 6,000 More Teachers

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike disclosed Friday that his administration is set to employ about 6,000 teachers, as part of strategies to improve Educational standard and argument a shortage of staff.

Wike detailed his plans, while speaking in Channels Television breakfast programme “Sunrise Daily’.

Although he did not elaborate much on the issue, Wike promised that the employment of more teachers for Rivers schools is not negotiable.

Further speaking on reopening of schools, Wike said decisions will be made following the State Executive meeting on Friday.

Wike said he will not just take unilateral decision on when schools will reopen in Rivers state but will have to wait for the decision of the State Exco.

Wike Al spoke on his views about the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) verdict on Rivers state job creation deficit and unemployment rate, saying he does not agree with the agency.

“I don’t believe in the statistics given by NBS. I disagree with them (NBS). How did they arrive at their submission? It’s laughable to say the least”, he opined.

Wike said his administration has since rejected the disputed NBS report that there is high percentage of unemployment in Rivers state.

He however stated that his administration will create more jobs, pointing out that “creating enabling environment is key for the creation of jobs.

“If you go to Onne today, the Port is busy because things have improved tremendously. Security is key for job creation and must say that my government has created thousands of jobs since inception”, he stressed.