Edwin Clark cautions Nigerian Ruler over Bulkachuwa’s successor, Service Chiefs

Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of successor of the outgoing President of Court of Appeal.

NAN reports that he also advised Buhari to sack Service Chiefs.

Clark, represented by a former Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries, Amb. GodKnows Igali, said this in Abuja, at a book launch.

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa is due for retirement on March 4.

Clark said the whole country and indeed the international community “is watching how Mr President will handle the next appointment for the Presidency of the Court of Appeal.

“As the current occupier bows out and the position becomes vacant on March 4, 2020, and those of the service chiefs which will soon be vacant.

“My Prayer is that Mr President will do the right thing. Religious difference has been one of the main problems causing insecurity and disunity in the country.”

National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samsom Ayokunle, called on Buhari to tackle security challenges in the land.

“I have said it over and over that what is going on in Nigeria is not a good history that we are going to recall.

”It will be good to make sure that those in government fight violence in Nigeria”, Ayokunle added.