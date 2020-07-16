EFCC: Allegations Against Me ‘Nonsense’ — Magu

Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has described the allegations levelled against him as “nonsense”.

Speaking with a national daily hours after his release from detention, he expressed shock at the allegations, which he claimed were trumped-up to tarnish his image.

Magu said: “They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked.

“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job… we must not give up in any way.”

“Whether I am EFCC Chairman or not, the anti-corruption war must continue,” he added.

The former acting Chairman of the EFCC was released 10 days after he was picked up by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), to face the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel over allegations of embezzlement and corruption.