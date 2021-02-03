EFCC Apprehends 19 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In FCT

Personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet fraud and other crime related activities.

The suspects were arrested in a guesthouse house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja on January 29, 2021.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, titled, ’19 Internet fraud suspects in EFCC net,’ on Tuesday explained that the arrest followed intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sheyi Abimbola,Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife – Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.

Gabriel Ekele, Kolawole Omitogun, Washma Samuel, Yusuf Ayomide Abdulazeez, Moshood Awowole, Farouk Olamilekan, Adebayo Samuel and Lekan Olufowobi were the remaining suspects apprehended.

“Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones as well as computers containing incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”, the statement continued.