EFCC arraigns Ngozi Okoye, company over alleged N349 million fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) on Monday charged Ngozi Okoye before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding N349 million.

Ngozi was arraigned alongside with her company: Menoil Oil and Gas Limited before Justice Mojisola Dada. Ngozi and her company was arraigned on a 2 count charge bordering on obtaining goods by false pretence and stealing contrary to section 278 (1),(b), 278(2)(f) and 285 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State No.11 of 2011 and 1(1)(a) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No14 of 2006 T.J Banjo the EFCC prosecutor told the court that the defendant obtained 2 million liters of AGO ( Automative Gas Oil) valued at N275 million Frank Karkitie director of Enegas Power Limited.

Our stand, by Saraki Banjo also alleged that the defendant sometimes in 2013, stole the sum of N74 million property of Frank Karkitie director of Enegas Power Limited According to the charges, “that you, Ngozi Philomena Okoye, Menoil Oil and Gas Limited sometimes in 2013 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honorable court obtained 2 million liters of AGO (Automotive Gas Oil) valued at N275,000,000 from Frank Karkitie, director of Enegas Power Limited by falsely representing to Frank Karkitie that the products will be paid for upon sale which pretence you knew to be false However, the defendant denied the charges preferred against him by the commission.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in the correctional facility Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Olaide Adedapo, informed the court about a summon for a bail dated 27th of February 2020 The prosecuting counsel however told the court he would need time to responed to the bail application “We need time to respond to the application which we intend to oppose.

The presiding judge, Justice Dada remanded the defendant to the correctional facility pending hearing of bail application The judge adjourned the for the hearing of bail application on 5th of March and 1st to 4th of June, 2020 for trial.