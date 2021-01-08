EFCC Cautions Nigerians on the Illegality of the Sale of NIN

By Adejumo Enock

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians against the sale of National Identification Number (NIN).

The Commission said, it is aware that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee.

The Commission disclosed this via its Verified Twitter account @officialEFCC on Thursday.

EFCC stated, “As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country it has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee”.

“The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble”.

The EFCC stated that it wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes”

Also, “The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies”.EFCC stated.