EFCC denies keeping Shehu Sani in underground cell

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that suspects were being detained in an underground cell throughout the country.

The Head of the Commission’s Abuja zonal office, Aminu Aliyu, who took journalists round the facilities, said such cell does not exist in the Commission.

The EFCC clarification followed claims by a former Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, that the Commission detained him in an underground cell for 30 days.

The EFCC official said the tour was an avenue for journalists to have an insight into the Commission’s operations as against some negative insinuation in certain quarters.

According to him, some of the suspects preferred coming back to the EFCC cells after an arraignment in court than being taken to prison.

He said: “As you can see for yourself, we do not have underground cells here. Most of the suspects begged the judges to be taken back here because of the facility on the ground.

“They eat normal food and three times a day, we have a clinic here where detainees are first treated in case of an emergency.

“If anyone of you thinks all these have been arranged, you are welcome to come at anytime you chose, to spend time with us and see for yourself.

“If you want to visit any of our facilities across the country, you don’t need to give us prior notice of your coming. You can even arrange it as a group of reporters if you don’t want to come alone.”