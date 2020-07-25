EFCC: Former Council Chairman Bags 31Years For N97m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe zonal office, has secured the conviction of Samuel Bulus Adamu, a former Chairman of Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe State before Justice N. I Afolabi of Federal High Court Gombe.

Adamu, according to a statement by EFCc’s Media and Publicity unit, was previously arraigned on March 9, 2015 on a seven- count charge bordering on fraud, cheating and money laundering to the tune of N97, 640, 000.00k( Ninety-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira only).

EFCC said when the charges were read to him, he pleaded “not guilty” to them, thus prompting a prosecution for more than five years.

However, in its judgment on Thursday, July 23, Justice Afolabi found Adamu guilty of all the seven- count charges.

He then convicted and sentenced him to five years imprisonment on counts 1, 2 and 4 without an option of fine. On count 3, the court sentenced him to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine and on counts 5, 6 and 7, the court sentenced him to 3 years imprisonment each without an option of fine. The sentence is to commence from July 10, 2020, and run concurrently.

Justice Afolabi also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N31, 640, 000 ( Thirty One Million, Six Hundred and Forty Thousand Nair only) to the coffers of Shongom Local Govt through the registry of the court under the supervision of the EFCC.

EFCC said Adamu’s journey to prison began when TICAN Engineering Enterprises petitioned the Gombe zonal office of the EFCC on May, 9, 2011, efcc on allegations bordering on fraud, cheating and money laundering to the tune of N97, 640, 000 by way of inflation of contracts for rural electrification of Keffi; Kwara; Gangamari; Daja; Gurwa; Gundale; Bebbulo, Kuka, and Damjigiri areas of Shongom Local Govt., from N66, 000, 000 which was initially approved by the Tender board of Gombe state to N97.6million.